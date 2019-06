BIRTHS: MAY 21-June 3, 2019

May 21

Downs-Collins: A boy was born to Marietta and Joshua Downs-Collins.

Schauffler: A girl was born to Kaitlend and Brett Schauffler.

May 23

Fair: A girl was born to Charissa and Kent Fair.

May 24

Counts and Sutton: A girl was born to Jennifer Counts and Dustin Sutton.

May 25

Moon: A girl was born to Callie and Andrew Moon.

May 28

Alexander: A boy was born to Emma and John Alexander.

Bogaczyk: A girl was born to Mercedes Bogaczyk.

Hammond: A boy was born to Ciarra and Jacob Hammond.

Hankins: A boy was born to Mandi and Brad Hankins.

May 29

Phanit and Castrovinci: A boy was born to Phanit Pornphan and David Castrovinci.

May 30

Federmeyer: A boy was born to Chase and Charles Federmeyer.

May 31

Yelm and Rice: A boy was born to Hope Yelm and Devin Rice.

June 3

White: A boy was born to Charlie and Josh White.

— Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital