Births, May 17 - 24, 2023
The Union Staff
Jun 3, 2023

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
May 17
Weston and Gonzales: A boy was born to Heather Weston and Austin Gonzales
May 18
Holding: A boy was born to Wendy Holding and Chuck Holding.
May 24
Brady: A girl was born to Brooke Brady and Cameron Brady.
Mott: A boy was born to Jeanna Mott and Brandon Mott.