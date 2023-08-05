Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
June 16
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
June 16
Flecksteiner: A boy was born to Apple and Matthew Flecksteiner.
July 9
Byrd: A boy was born to Kellie and Joshua Byrd.
July 11
Rice and Velasquez: A girl was born to Ceara Rice and Guillermi Velasquez.
July 20
Garcia and Rankin: A girl was born to Melissa Garcia and Dustin Rankin.
July 24
Messer: A girl was born to Jessica Messer and Weston Messer.
July 30
Leitz: A boy was born to Karli and Erik Leitz.
August 1
Landry-McIntire and Nuzzo: A girls was born to Samantha Landry-McIntire and Brandon Nuzzo
August 4
Kangas: A girl was born to Demi Dior Kangas and Zak Allen Kangas.
