July 7

Prost and Easton: A boy was born to Megan Prost and Bryce Easton.

Stone and Francis: A boy was born to Astrid Stone and John Francis.

July 9

Davis: A girl was born to Katie and Josh Davis.

July 21

Guida and Guadiana: A boy was born to Jyllian Guida and Max Guadiana.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital