Births, July 6 - 12, 2023 The Union Staff Jul 15, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Nevada Memorial HospitalJuly 6Ayala and Edwards: A boy was born to Jennifer Ayala and Zane Edwards.July 9Byrd: A boy was born to Kellie and Joshua Byrd. July 11Williams: A girl was born to Emma and Gage Williams.July 12Aronson: A girl was born to Samantha and Edward Aronson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Events Live Coverage From The Newsroom Live scanner feed here:Your browser does not support iFrames.