Bird’s eye view of Higgins Marketplace property in Nevada County
An overview photo of the Higgins Marketplace property, on Highway 49 south of Combie Road, taken by a drone. In late September ground was finally broken in the area after more than a decade of negotiations. The Roseville-based Katz Kirkpatrick Properties is the project developer of the lot’s four commercial buildings, including a 30,000-square-foot Holiday Market, which is set to open by July 4, according to Katz Kirkpatrick Properties Principal Fred Katz.
