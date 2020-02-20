Bill Drown named Rotary’s Citizen of the Year

“I’m a little breathless, for sure — and honored,” joked Bill Drown Wednesday night as he accepted the Citizen of the Year award from Western Nevada County’s five Rotary Clubs.

Drown has donated to and volunteered with several organizations over the years, but is best known for founding the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council in 1999.

In his acceptance speech at the Rotary Community Awards ceremony held at the Foothills Event Center, Drown noted he has always had a passion for the community and for any volunteer work having to do with taking care of people. And he took time to honor the “one person who has made me a better citizen” — his wife, Susan.

Tina Skrukrud was named Volunteer of the Year for her work with a number of Penn Valley organizations, as well as decades of organizing Nevada Union High School’s grad night. Hansen Bros. Enterprises was honored as Business of the Year.