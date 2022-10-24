Big plans for InConcert Sierra: Zoning variance brought before council tonight

InConcert Sierra Board Member Keith Porter leads members of the community through their new digs off of Crown Point Court in Grass Valley where potential seating options for their proposed concert hall are shown off. InConcert will be before the Grass Valley City Council tonight seeking a zoning variance for their plans.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Some dreams are worth chasing—no matter how long it takes to bring them to life.”

So begins the background letter drafted by InConcert Sierra when announcing their intentions to open a concert hall and conference center in the Whispering Pines business park area.

In a meeting to be held Tuesday evening, Grass Valley’s city council will meet to discuss the planned project which InConcert’s executive director, Julie Hardin, said would serve as not only a space for music and music education but would offer full event facilities including a commercial kitchen.

“It’s the biggest project as far as the arts go,” said Hardin. “This one is multi-faceted and has the potential to impact our community.”

Members of community organizations are led through the space at 125 Crown Point Court in Grass Valley where Grass Valley USA (formerly Grass Valley Group) is currently housed. InConcert Sierra plans to purchase the building, construct a concert hall, black box theatre, and conference center.

Photo: Elias Funez

The proposed event space has received recommendation from the Grass Valley Planning Commission after a public hearing was held on September 20.

When completed the center would offer 41,000+ square feet of space, banquet and conference facilities for 300 people, a concert hall with a 520 person capacity, offices and meeting rooms, and a parking lot that could accommodate 200 cars with easy accessibility.

“We went through the planning commission for parking agreements with other local business owners so we could show we have enough parking,” Hardin said. “Everybody in the Whispering Pines area is very positive about it.

“(Tuesday) night is the permit process with the city and them saying we can go ahead and start moving forward with the building process.”

The more than 40,000 square foot space renovation at 125 Crown Point Court in Grass Valley has already received approval from the Grass Valley Planning Commission and now will go before the city council during this evening’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Photo: Elias Funez

Hardin and her husband Ken, InConcert’s artistic director, have had a vision of bringing such a community space to life.

“We were only looking for a concert hall and then we found this building,” Julie said. “We thought ‘oh this is perfect.’”

For years InConcert has been presenting its concerts at Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Grass Valley and have enjoyed a relationship with administration as well as members of the congregation. The organization stated that they would continue its Sunday chamber music concerts and will remain dedicated to classical music.

InConcert’s initial presentation stated that there is no concert hall with a natural acoustic within a one-to-two-hour drive from the Grass Valley/Nevada City area. Additionally, there is not a conference or meeting facility equipped to to welcome 300 guests—with an adjoining kitchen—in the region.

The Hardin’s plan to keep the break room space at 125 Crown Point Court, as a kitchen that can be rented out to caterers. A conference room space, also available for rent, will be situated right next to the kitchen.

Photo: Elias Funez

“There’s a hole in the community we need to fill,” said Hardin. “I would say it’s an exciting project and slightly daunting but we are up for the challenge.”

The estimated cost of renovating the space—which once served a Blue Cross call center—hovers around $12 million. InConcert Sierra has raised a total of $7 million and aims to provide a community asset using the building’s original architect and contractor for its renovations.

Hardin said the nonprofit organization is committed to establishing this new venue, which for the moment goes unnamed.

“No rush,” she said. “We know we can’t do this on our own. It’s amazing; people are coming out to support it and we have taken it to other theaters and everyone agrees we need this. It’s part of the small town charm.”

InConcert Sierra’s Julie Hardin references a ground floor map and denotes where some changes to the walls within the 40,000 square foot structure at 125 Crown Point Circle, will be.

Photo: Elias Funez

InConcert Sierra artistic director Ken Hardin denotes where a the front box office will be constructed at 125 Crown Point Court in Grass Valley if their move is approved during tonight’s Grass Valley City Council meeting.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.