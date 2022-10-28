Big changes at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center

All Phase Land Clearing recently assisted with the removal of 130 year old trees that had reached the end of their life and threatened the historic assets on the historic Mt. St. Mary’s Academy property. As a result, the convent/orphanage and chapel are more visible from the street.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Big changes at SJCC on South Church St. Five large trees, three of which are documented to be over 130 years old, were carefully removed from the historic garden behind our red brick wall. These trees had reached the end of their life and removal was necessary to mitigate further damage to the brick wall and eliminate the risk of large limbs falling this winter season.

Our sincere thanks to All Phase Land Clearing for an excellent job of this tree removal in a very confined area and without any peripheral damage. Our appreciation to Troy Sidebottom, principal of All Phase, for understanding our budget challenges and working with us on a fair price for the work required. We are thankful for our local service providers in our community, especially those who respect and support our historic treasures.

Mt. Saint Mary’s Historic Preservation Committee, the nonprofit who oversees Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center and Grass Valley museum, is to be commended for being excellent stewards of this historic site. For the past three years they have planned for and saved the funds necessary to handle this tree removal. Now that our trees are gone we have opened the view to the Convent/Orphanage and Chapel buildings, you can more clearly see we have more work to do. HPC intends to develop a capital campaign to address funding for major preservation projects. If this significant historic treasure touches your heart and you would like to contribute to our capital fund for preservation please see our website: wwwsaintjosephsculturalcenter.org

We invite you to come by and visit our museum, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. The garden is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the roses are still blooming.

— Dyane Albrecht, Historic Preservation Committee Board Member