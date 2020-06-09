Big Brothers Big Sisters wins 2019 Pinnacle Award

Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra (BBBSNS), which includes Nevada County, announced that the Big Brothers Big Sisters Nationwide Leadership Council has identified BBBSNS as a Big Brothers Big Sisters 2019 Pinnacle Award winner. BBBSNS is in its 43rd year of serving area youth through mentorship matches. The Pinnacle Award recognizes the very best agencies for increasing their revenue and growing their overall number of matches, year over year, for two or more consecutive years. In the past year, BBBSNS has served more than 200 children and grown its local services by nearly 10%.

Recently, BBBSNS, formerly BBBS El Dorado County, merged with the Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe affiliate significantly expanding the agency’s coverage area to include Truckee, Kings Beach, Tahoe City Region, Auburn, Grass Valley, El Dorado County and all the Northern Sierra communities in-between.

“We are so proud of the growth that Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra has experienced, and we are pleased to recognize that success with the Pinnacle Award,” said Pam Iorio, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “We thank BBBSNS for its tireless work in service of our mission and commitment to serving more children in the Northern Sierra communities.”

Out of nearly 250 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies, BBBSNS is one of only 5 agencies that will be recognized as Pinnacle Award Winners at the 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters Virtual National Conference in June.

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has 240 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit http://www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.