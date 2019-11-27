Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Dorado County announces merger with Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe chapter

Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Dorado County announced Tuesday that they are merging with their Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe affiliate. Their new name will be Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra (BBBS NS). The BBBS NS board of directors voted on the merge and official name change during a recent board meeting.

“This is a very exciting development for our communities as we will now be able to better pool our resources and streamline operations for Bigs and Littles throughout the Northern Sierra,” said Brenda Frachiseur, executive director of BBBS NS. “Our teams have been working hard throughout this year to make this vision a reality and now we are here, ready to serve a greater area of children in need.”

“We are already planning joint agency activities including festive and fun ways to collect donations for families,” said Peggy Martin, Outreach Manager with the former BBBS Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe affiliate. “Brenda, Amber and the El Dorado County team have been huge champions of our work and making this union happen. Often times we crossed paths and now it just makes sense to work more closely, rather than as autonomously operating agencies with the same mission.”

The BBBS Northern Sierra agency merger, effective November 1, 2019, will begin to go through a formal name change and branding process working with the national organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The former Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe agency was founded in 1981 and has served Nevada County and surrounding communities, including Truckee, Kings Beach and the Tahoe City Region.

During the agency merger transition, there are “Little Wishing Displays” through Dec. 15 at Tess’ Kitchen in Grass Valley. Each tree includes wish lists for the holidays from Little Brothers and Little Sisters. Gifts will be hand delivered to each child this year. BBBS NS will continue to move forward with planned fundraising events in the Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe areas including Bowl for Kids Sake in Grass Valley on March 28 and the Gold County Bike Challenge on June 13. Big Serving children ages 3 to 18, Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra was incorporated in 1977 and is an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.