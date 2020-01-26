Big 1 Appliance, The Dollar Deluxe Store closing March 1; Goodwill plans to open in one of soon-to-be vacant Grass Valley locations

9 am to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

On March 1, Big 1 Appliance and The Dollar Deluxe Store in Grass Valley will close.

The owner of both stores, David DuPell, said he will be retiring after 22 years of running the businesses.

“They’re both totally liquidating,” he said.

DuPell said he will be moving to Los Angeles, where his children currently live. The business owner said he’s been flying back and forth between that city and Northern California every three weeks for the last eight years to spend time with them.

Goodwill, a nonprofit that provides job training and conducts community development projects, will be leasing space from the Dollar Store sits after it closes in March, said DuPell.

Goodwill Industries of Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada Chief Mission Officer Rachel Wickland said the nonprofit’s retail store is coming to Grass Valley because the organization believes it can do the most good in that area.

“It’s really about providing things to the community that serves us,” she said. “We wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the shopper. If it wasn’t for the donors.”

Wickland noted that Goodwill retail shops typically employ 30 to 40 individuals, and that since this is a new store, it will create new jobs for local residents. She doesn’t yet know when the retail shop will open in Grass Valley, but she said it will occur sometime in 2020.

DuPell said he originally got into business and started running Big 1 Appliance and the Dollar Store as a single father, having to provide for two toddlers.

“It was a lot to learn,” he said. “Business is always tough for anybody. It’s an effort.”

At peak time, DuPell said he had about 10 employees at each store.

The best parts of operating the stores, he said included becoming friends with both his employees and his customers as he looked forward to resolving their problems.

