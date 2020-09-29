Bicyclist injured in possible hit-and-run on Washington Road

A 15-year-old boy was transported to a Roseville hospital with moderate to major injuries sustained while he was riding a bicycle Tuesday on Washington Road.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of the accident around noon, said spokesman Mike Steele.

The accident was reported as being due to a hit-and-run by a vehicle, but Steele said the boy possibly was startled by a vehicle and fell. The cause of the fall remains under investigation, he said.

The teen was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, Steele said.