Bibliophiles rejoice: Friends of the Library book sale always a hit

Elias Funez
  

The Nevada County Friends of the Library book sale is back on and bibliophiles in the area have taken note, making their way into the basement of the Doris Foley Library at 211 N. Pine St. in Nevada City. The book sale takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with books ranging in cost from 25 cents to $3.
Photo: Elias Funez
Classics both new and old can be found at the Nevada County Friends of the Library book sale, with even some rare and valuable books at a good price.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada County Friends of the Library book sale is a popular hit for people with all sorts of reading tastes. It happens on the first Saturday of every month.
Photo: Elias Funez
A book hunter stacks his selection during the Friends of the Library book sale.
Photo: Elias Funez
Book sale shoppers check the boxes of books brought out to the sidewalk.
Photo: Elias Funez

