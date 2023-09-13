Cori Ove, Director of Special Programs for Bright Futures for Youth, has found her passion in her what she deemed her favorite project to date, heading the Nevada County Cinderella Project.
Cinderella Project has become well known locally for helping youth select and procure formal gear—dresses, suits, pantsuits, jewelry, shoes, and more. The outfits are offered to the youth, usually high school-aged, at no cost or for a small donation to the nonprofit organization which has been operating since 2010.
Last year alone, Cinderella Project assisted 156 youths in the selection of their formal wear.
“It really is all teens,” Ove said. “It’s set up like a little boutique with snacks and music. I have had people come in with younger kids but the problem is we don’t have the sizing.
“We basically serve anyone who comes in. A kid was on vacation in Chico and they heard about our project and they lived out of state but needed a dress to take to something. I ask for a small donation if they can; it mostly pays for the snacks. I have families who want to take more than one dress and I ask if they can leave a donation for a second one.”
A softie, Ove said she would make exceptions to the “pick one” rule.
One might expect that Cinderella Project’s distribution would center around prom season, but Ove said that isn’t so. Lots of local schools have formal dances and upcoming events, and her project is there to help keep them looking the part.
“I build a dance calendar based on all the school’s dances,” said Ove. “Usually Nevada Union’s homecoming is at the end of September but this year it was August 25. I held an event in August to help those NU kids out.
“This month Nevada City School of the Arts and Yuba River Charter have a dance, Bear River’s homecoming is at the end of this month, Seven Hills has a dance coming up, and Ghidotti’s homecoming is in January. I build events out of that.”
Additionally, Ove said that although they are not going anywhere anytime soon Bright Futures has always been granted drastically reduced rent from the property owners at their Gold Flat Road boutique, but at some point, the other high heel might drop, and the organization wants to be prepared.
“At some point, we will need a new space,” she said. “We do this 100 percent for free and the wonderful owners have kept our rent low for years, but now we are in a transition period. We can’t stay there forever; at some point, they are going to have to do something else with the space. We’re looking at partnerships and we love this project and want it to continue. If somebody has some empty space, this is a really great project. It will never die. My dreams are as big as I grow them.”
Bright Futures took on Cinderella Project about 18 months ago, right before kids would be shopping for formal wear. Ove said for the students at Silver Springs High School, the staff brings students in during the school day to pick out something special.
“The Silver Springs kids coming in; they are so thankful. Almost everyone finds something, a bowtie or jacket. They have so much fun trying on the dresses and suits. They are super respectful and I make it a fun experience for them. They’re with their friends and we all just have a great time. Any time a kiddo comes out and their eyes are sparkling and they know they look good, We make a big deal out of it. Just to see their eyes shining…”
Ove said that she is extremely particular when selecting the merchandise for the “store,” so any well-maintained formal wear in good if not excellent condition can be donated. Anything with so much as a fray, she said, she would likely pass off to a thrift store.
“We take donations at our Litton Building and they can be dropped off during business hours, Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The things we really need are dresses in bigger sizes, like size 20+. We always need more men’s and always more gender-neutral. One of my goals is to reach out to gender-neutral clothing makers and see if they would donate because we have a huge community of queer youth in Nevada County. I see a lot of kiddos who don’t fit that very thin model—being able to make them feel beautiful, that is the goal.
“I have fallen in love with this project. The kids have a good time.”
Cinderella Project’s Fall Event will be held Friday, September 15, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 650 Gold Flat Road in Nevada City. For more information please call 530-559-6161.
For donations, the Litton Building is at 200 Litton Drive, Suite 308, in Grass Valley. For additional information on Bright Futures for Youth please visit bffyouth.org or call 530-265-4311.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.