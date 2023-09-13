Cinderella Project joins forces with Bright Futures for Youth

The Cinderella Project helped over 150 youth in 2022 alone select gowns, suits, shoes, and such for their formal events. The nonprofit is always seeking donations in formal wear for boys, girls, and those gender neutral.

 File Photo

Cori Ove, Director of Special Programs for Bright Futures for Youth, has found her passion in her what she deemed her favorite project to date, heading the Nevada County Cinderella Project.

Cinderella Project has become well known locally for helping youth select and procure formal gear—dresses, suits, pantsuits, jewelry, shoes, and more. The outfits are offered to the youth, usually high school-aged, at no cost or for a small donation to the nonprofit organization which has been operating since 2010.

