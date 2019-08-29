Best of the Fest is tonight; Nevada City Film Festival comes to a close

Info: Tacos by Horn of the Bull, Cheri’s Hand-Dipped Ice Cream, beer, wine, popcorn, hot dogs, and soft drinks are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.

Tickets: $7 for adults; $5 for those 17 and under; and $20 for a family of four. Available at the gate or online at www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com .

The 19th Annual Nevada City Film Festival wraps this year with a special outdoor screening of their Best of the Fest, featuring a handful of this year’s award-winning films along with audience and staff favorites.

The film festival brings in state of the art projection and sound to create an outdoor movie theater in the park, with food trucks, ice cream vendors and concessions making the event festive with tasty food and drink.

“Screening our Best of the Fest program outdoors is a fun way for us to celebrate an incredible week of independent film, the filmmakers who dare to tell these stories, and the audiences who love seeing them,” says Jesse Locks, Festival Director of NCFF. “We make sure to curate a program that includes winners and favorites that both the die-hard festival-goer and those movie lovers who are just popping in at the end of the festival would love.”

This year NCFF received over 900 submissions from 65 countries around the world. These films were narrowed down to the 100 shorts and feature lengths that were screened throughout the seven-day festival that kicked off Aug. 23. These films were then entered into competition and a jury selection team made up of film festival filmmakers, industry members and critics decided on this year’s winners.

Nevada City Film Festival is excited to announce the 2019 festival winners in the following categories:

Audience Award ($500)

Gloria’s Call dir. Cheri Gaulke (USA, 17min)

From the cafés of Paris to the mountaintops of Samiland, a scholar’s life is forever changed through her friendships with the women artists of Surrealism.

**will be screening at Best of the Fest

Best of the Fest ($1500) and Best Narrative Doc ($500)

Lake of Happiness dir. Aliaksei Paluyan (Belarus/Germany, 30min)

In a small Belarusian village where time seems to stand still, Jasja, a 9-year-old girl, has to deal with her mother’s death. Her farther decides to send her to an orphanage. But one day she decides to run away and go back home.

**will be screening at Best of the Fest

Best Short Documentary ($500)

A Jew Walks Into a Bar dir. Jonathan Miller (USA, 20min)

David Finklestein is an ultra-Orthodox Jew who belongs to a secluded Brooklyn sect. He’s also a talented, aspiring stand-up comedian who finds comedy an essential outlet for his crippling anxiety. When David is offered a career-making show that falls on the Sabbath, he must finally make a choice between the life he wants and the life he’s always known.

Best Animated Short ($500)

Phantom 52 dir. Geoff Marslett (USA, 7min)

A trucker who calls out on his CB radio waiting for a reply that never comes. A ghost that haunts the deserted highways. A whale that sings at a frequency no other whale can even hear. Features the voice of Tom Skerritt (Top Gun, Cheers).

**will be screening at Best of the Fest

Best Feature Documentary ($1000)

Ai Wei Wei: Yours Truly dir. Cheryl Haines (USA, 76 min)

Ai Wei wei, famous for his large-scale installation work and his dogged social justice advocacy, created a career-defining work in 2015 with @Large, mounted at Alcatraz, the emblematic site associated with egregious incarceration conditions and a radical Native American protest. At the core of @Large were portraits of prisoners of conscience coupled with the opportunity to write letters of solidarity to the imprisoned. In her impassioned and powerful film, exhibition curator Cheryl Haines visits several current and former prisoners, including American whistleblower Chelsea Manning, and learns how these letters were vital to their survival.

Best Director ($500)

Pariah Dog dir. Jesse Alk (Canada, 77min)

In the bustling city of Kolkata, India, four men and women devote themselves to caring for the city’s street dogs, while grappling with their own loneliness and aspirations.

Best Performance ($500)

Miller & Son actor Jesse James Keitel (USA, 21)

A transwoman mechanic lives between running her family’s auto shop during the day and expressing her femininity at night, until an unforeseen event threatens the balance of her compartmentalized life.

Best Cinematography ($500)

Tajen, Director of Photography Briana Young (USA, 30min)

Explore the sights and sounds of the ancient bloodsport of the Balinese cockfight in a sensory ethnography. Tajen is a poetic visual evocation of the intimacy, brutality, and festivity of the fight.

Best Editing ($500)

Desolation Center editor Tyler Hubby (USA, 93min)

The untold story of a series of Reagan-era guerrilla punk and industrial desert happenings in Southern California that are now recognized as the inspiration for Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella. Interviews and rare performance footage of Sonic Youth, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Redd Kross, Einstürzende Neubauten, Survival Research Laboratories, Savage Republic, Swans and more.

Best Musical Score ($500)

One Ocean dir. Anne de Carbuccia (Italy, 12min)

Leading environmental artist, Anne de Carbuccia, takes viewers to over 20 locations to convey the message that during this epoch of significant human impact to the planet, everything is connected.

This year’s festival team included Executive Director Jeffrey Clark, Festival Director Jesse Locks, Creative Director Rich Good, Technical Director Zach Haller, Onyx Theatre Manager Celine Negrete, Onyx Theatre Emcee Job Brother, Workshop Coordinator Romero Alves, Workshop Assistant Anabella Funk, Movies Under the Pines Producer Harrison Dockter, Volunteer Coordinator and Ticketing Manager Vanessa Lambert, Digital Media Designers Team V, After Dark Coordinator Kacey Meyer, Writer Jennifer Nobles, and a small, but mighty group of volunteers.

The Nevada City Film Festival is a not-for-profit based in Nevada City with a mission to serve Nevada County and nearby regions by providing art, entertainment, education and culture through the medium of film.

