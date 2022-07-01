Best of the best: Inn Town Campground voted best in the United States​​

Erin and Dan Thiem stand in front of a row of glamping tents at their Inn Town Campground, which was voted one of the best campgrounds in country by USA Today.

Photo: Elias Funez

It’s a big day for Nevada City’s Inn Town Campground, which today announced they were voted the No. 1 campground in the United States, as determined by USA Today.

“This particular shout out is great,” said Inn Town owner Erin Thiem. “It’s prestigious, it’s awesome, and it’s exciting. It helps put Nevada City on the map.”

The campground also landed No. 10 for glamping sites. Glamping is luxury form of camping, complete with deluxe tents and beds and — at Inn Town — heated mattress pads, fans, fresh linens, and private porches among other amenities.

The honor comes on a most serendipitous day, as today marks the six-year anniversary Inn Town Campground’s opening.

“We get people from all over the place,” Thiem said. “We were recognized on the national campground list and were listed in Travel & Leisure (magazine) which was super amazing. We’re getting recognized.”

Thiem runs the campground, along with husband Dan. With a background in hospitality, the couple thought opening the grounds would be a great addition to their active lives.

While Erin said their most busy season is summer, they also attract a lot of visitors during other times of the year, including Halloween when the campground is decorated for the fall holiday.

And it’s not just tourists who appreciate the campgrounds.

“What we love is how many locals we have, people looking to recreate in their own backyard,” she said. “It happens every week.”

Thiem said that she and Dan feel honored.

“It’s a great accolade for the campground,” she said.

Inn Town Campground is at 9 Kidder Court in Nevada City. For more information visit inntowncampground.com.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com