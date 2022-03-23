Best Of Nevada County celebrates 23 years (PHOTO GALLERY)

Reed’s Locksmithing rolls through The Union parking lot Wednesday to pick up the Best Of Nevada County award.

Photo: Elias Funez

For 23 years, The Union’s Best Of Nevada County contest — where the readers decide the winners — has provided area residents with clear choices as to who they believe are the best merchants and service providers in western Nevada County.

For the second year in a row, due to uncertainties with the coronavirus, The Union decided to hold off on a gala-style awards event for a drive-thru ceremony in The Union’s parking lot.

KNCO on-air personality Tom Fitzsimmons interviews the Best Of Nevada County winners as they roll through The Union’s parking lot Wednesday to pick up their awards.

Photo: Elias Funez

This year a lunch was provided by Bill’s Chuckwagon, and KNCO on-air personality Tom Fitzsimmons was on hand to interview the Best Of winners as they rolled through.

There’s a lot of work that goes into putting together the event and more time making sure all of the votes are legitimate.

“I spend days and days deleting all the cheat votes,” Special Publications Editor Valerie Costa said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “I also get rid of people that only vote in one category.”



Photo: Elias Funez

According to Costa, the rules state that voters must vote in a specified number of categories for theirs to count.

“The final tally is what we use to determine the winner and the two runners up.”

In some cases, winners have remained first place winners for all 23 years. For others, this was their first year winning the honor, which comes with a plaque and the ability to order banners and signs that can be displayed at their business.



Photo: Elias Funez

“When I first came here, the banners were like guideposts for us,” Costa said of her move to Nevada County years ago.

“We knew that if they got the Best Of, then they were good businesses, and it’s true.”

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230



































































































































