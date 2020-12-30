Best of Nevada County Blotter 2020, Part 2

It’s time for the annual roundup of what’s arguably one of The Union’s most popular sections: the police blotter.

The Union is one of the few newspapers that still prints items from its local law enforcement agencies’ dispatch reports. While serious news takes place in those reports — things you’d want to know about if they happened on your street — the police blotter also reveals the human condition in all its frailty and, sometimes, its humor.

These were some of our favorites from 2020:

June 1: 8:24 p.m. — A caller reported “Antifa” was attacking Bass Pro and Target.

June 1: 7:54 a.m. — A man reported he had been sleeping in his vehicle at Edwards Crossing the previous night when two men started banging on his window and screaming, “Get up and do some crank.” It then happened again five minutes before the call to dispatch, with one man holding up a crack pipe and trying to open his vehicle door. No one could be located.

June 2: 8:50 a.m. — A man from Spenceville and Indian Springs roads reported two suspicious people in an old limo. He pulled over to see if they needed help and a man got out with a hard hat on and said he was just “having a bite with my lady.” The caller said it was very weird. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating post-release community supervision.

June 17: 12:48 p.m. — Several callers from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man sitting in a vehicle with aluminum foil completely covering his face.

June 18: 11:11 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a woman flipped a cell phone into the caller’s car, telling the caller to “give it to the dragons.”

July 10: 5:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a woman running in and out of the road, saying her boyfriend was trying to kill her. She declined a ride and kept running. She then was given a ride, and was talking about someone with a gun and monkey men being after her, before she was dropped off near Mill Street. A deputy was unable to locate her.

Aug. 2: 7:55 p.m. — A woman from Pleasant Street reported she caught her husband wearing her underwear and she wanted him removed from the apartment. He left for the evening and she was advised of the restraining order process.

Sept. 4: 10:23 a.m. — A caller from Vinlee Place reported that after filing a barking dog complaint against the neighbor, the neighbor had come into their driveway blaring “Who Let the Dogs Out” and screaming along to the music for a half hour the night before and again at 6:30 a.m.

Sept. 7: 9:08 a.m. — A man reported that he had been followed by a suspicious van through the parking lot of a business on Combie Road, and said he drove all the way to Philadelphia because he did not feel safe.

Sept. 10: 3:32 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported an aggressive squirrel lunging at people and running around in circles. The squirrel was then standing on the hot tub, staring at the caller through a window. The caller believed it had “distemperment.”

Sept. 13: 9:26 p.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported his brother was trying to beat him up. The other person said his brother was accusing him of stealing his Bible. Both parties sounded drunk.

Sept. 25: 9:30 a.m. — A woman from Highway 174 and Day Road reported her dogs do not listen to her and said she doesn’t want them anymore. She was advised to contact the animal shelter.

Sept. 30: 8:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man with a man bun, skateboarding at high speed with a 1-year-old in a diaper.

Oct. 2: 12:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Colfax East reported a very drunken woman just “barged” into the house and accused him of hiding her husband.

Oct. 3: 12:11 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported several people playing with chainsaws and weedwhackers. They were gone when an officer arrived.

Oct. 13: 4:34 p.m. — A man at an undisclosed address said a 5 year old was “jumped” by a 12 year old and a 7 year old, and he wanted to know if he could draw a Taser to place them under citizen’s arrest.

Oct. 13: 6:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man fighting his shoe.

Nov. 2: 7:02 a.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a man asking women to cuddle with him if he paid them. He then left, driving erratically. At 12:58 p.m., a teen reported a man approached her and offered her $1,000 to cuddle with him.

Nov. 6: 8:39 p.m. — A man reported he was sitting in a car, just crying about a girl.

Nov. 8: 5:16 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man broke into an apartment through the window and has been doing laundry all night.

Nov. 11: 9:26 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported two men, one of whom was in all black with a big mask up to his eyes and a hoodie with a red triangle hanging out under his hoodie, carrying a newspaper that had a big “COVID-19” written on it. The caller thinks Antifa is in Nevada City.

Nov. 22: 9:48 a.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported hearing muffled screaming from inside a vehicle with blacked-out windows. A man inside the vehicle had refused to pop the hood and said it was “screamo” music. He could not be located.

Nov. 22: 2:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man and a woman bowling in the road. A broken bowling ball was collected.

Nov. 22: 7:58 p.m. — A woman requested a welfare check on a house from which she was reading bad energy. She said she is registered as a psychic with the Reno police. She was unsure of the correct address, however.

Nov. 22: 11:37 p.m. — A woman from Sunset Ridge Drive reported suspicious red and white lights, then called back to say it was Christmas lights down the street.

Dec. 4: 4:14 p.m. — A caller reported “gangs” were stealing dogs and that is the reason the animal shelters are empty.

