Berkeley man found dead in car at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort

Placer County authorities are investigating the death of a Berkeley man found dead in his car at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort, reports state.

Henry Irving Geldman, 25, had fallen asleep in his parked car during recent snow storms. Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to reports of someone deceased at Alpine Meadows, and found Geldman dead, a press release states.

“Geldman’s death appears accidental at this time, but an official cause of death cannot be determined until our Coroner’s Office completes their investigation,” the release states.

— City Editor Alan Riquelmy