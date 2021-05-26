Benefiting local women: Nevada County American Association of University Women awards over $15,000 in grants

American Association of University Women, Nevada County representative Ann Shulse, left, presents Bright Futures for Youth representatives Jennifer Singer and Dena Malakian, center, with a $7,500 grant Wednesday in front of the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. The funds will be used to help fund Bright Futures’ peer resource program. Citizens for Choice representatives Marty Dekay-Bemis and Elaine Sierra, right, who will help with the peer resource program, were also present at the ceremony.

Photo: Elias Funez

Through a bequest from the Cleo Project, The Nevada County Chapter of the American Association for University Women awarded over $15,000 in local grant money to four different community organizations Wednesday afternoon at the Madelyn Helling Library.

Bright Futures for Youth received $7,500 for a Peer Health Educator project that will span two years.

The Caregiver Advantage received $3,750 for a one-year educational training program for caretakers.

InConcert Sierra was awarded $1,750 for tuition for one young woman in its Composers Project.

Community Beyond Violence received $2,600 for training programs for staff and parents.

After an application process, the four community organizations were selected based on a proposed educational project that would primarily benefit local women and/or girls and was made possible through the bequest left by benefactor and former Nevada County AAUW member Cleo Gibson.

Deborah York, left, and Elizabeth Rawson, both with The Caregiver Advantage, were on hand to receive a $3,750 grant from the Nevada County AAUW, for a one-year educational training program for caretakers.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Our local AAUW Branch gives $14,000 in scholarships and grants each year to graduating high school and Sierra College girls headed into STEM fields,” Cleo Project Chair Ann Shulse said.

“Now, because of this very large bequest, we are able to offer two renewable scholarships and broaden our range even further by offering community grants.”

Nevada County’s chapter of the AAUW has over 100 members and has been active since 1937, providing local scholarships for women since 1946.

