Benefit for ‘One Source Empowering Caregivers’
A benefit concert for One Source Empowering Caregivers is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 25 at Brown Banana Books, located at 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. The event will feature live music by The Earbuds and fun with Izzi Tooinsky, a vaudevillian entertainer, juggler, clown, comedian, storyteller and educator. Donations from $10 to $50 will be appreciated.
Founded in 2014 by Donna Raibley, who was herself a caregiver, the organization is designed to support caregivers in Nevada County who are in need of hope and support, while they care for their loved ones at home. For more information, visit https://empoweringcaregivers.org.
