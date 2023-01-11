Managing Editor
One by one, patrons of Valentina’s Organic Bistro have been approaching Valentina Masterz as she stands behind the register at the bistro she has owned and operated at the busy corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook basin for about eight years.
Many coming to see her have had tears in their eyes as they place some of their final orders after Masterz announced earlier this month that she will be closing Valentina’s for good after its last day on Friday.
The popular eatery, which provides an eclectic array of items ranging from the Russian Burger to smoothies and coffees, was not only revered for providing entirely organic options, but also for its role in providing a space for an outpouring of opinions.
Located along one of the busiest intersections in western Nevada County, Valentina’s has been ground-zero for protests ranging from those opposing the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine, to Back the Blue Nevada County and many more.
Masterz and her spirit of protest may have hindered some of her efforts to receive financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic when she refused to enforce mask mandates within her business.
Masterz claimed that funds from a GoFundMe account established to help her during the pandemic were “returned” due to GoFundMe not wanting to support her platform.
“My platform is, let’s talk,” Masterz said. “Instead of not having an option. A number of businesses didn’t survive COVID.”
Regarding Nevada County’s mask mandates, Masterz said, “I lost 50% of my business when the county tried to close me down.”
Her criticism of the local political system prompted her to even make a run for county supervisor during the last election, though she lost in the three-way race with 22% of the vote.
“The economy is dropping,” Masterz said. “We’re printing money for war, but not money to live. Always money for killing but not to live.”
Masterz also claimed that the loss of business from the decline in the local cannabis industry is also a reason for closing.
“All of our grower customers are gone. They killed the marijuana industry, it’s gone. That was another aspect of my business,” Masterz said. “Between the pandemic and losing the marijuana growers and the trimmers. It was an amazing and diverse community we had.”
Now, after 16 years in the community and owning/operating two restaurants, Masterz said it’s time for her to leave the state as she can no longer afford to live here.
“I can’t survive here. I can’t find in Nevada County a place that is owner financed for me to live,” Masterz said. “Per the county’s regulation, you can’t live in a trailer on your property. The business is gone and I can’t live here under rich people’s laws.”
Despite the struggles Masterz has faced, she has continued to help feed homeless individuals each morning as she has done for years.
“This woman has been feeding the homeless for free from 8 to 10 in the morning for years,” a customer, who identified herself only as Lynn, said. “It’s not OK that they’re pushing her out. It’s not OK. And why was she the only restaurant that didn’t get a loan during COVID? She was the first place I found. And it’s organic. We need real food, and this is real food made with real love.”
“Only place I could come that didn’t believe in the masks, and she didn’t require it,” three-year patron Rick Larsen said, who helped Masterz run for supervisor. “It’s a place to be uncensored.”
“This is really a special place, and I’m going to miss it,” Marisa Jackson-Kinman said. “Her energy is so welcoming. And it’s rare to find someone like that. There will be a big void. I hope that this will be a community that is accessible to everyone.”
“I’m not the only one,” Masterz said of her situation. “We don’t have to be homeless if we can live in our trailers. I would love to live in a nice house. But we have no option. Homeless shelter is the option. At the end of the day, I’m homeless just like them. I feel like an orphan in this country. That’s why I feed them.”
Masterz said she will try to move to a state in the south or midwest, where property is cheaper and provides other options for housing.