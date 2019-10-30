Belden divesting from its Grass Valley business
The Union staff
Belden is divesting from its production branch in Grass Valley, according to NewscastStudio.
The communication technology company in 2014 bought what was the Grass Valley Group, which was a leader in the video industry in the 1980s.
Belden makes and sells products for connectivity and networking for markets that include industrial and broadcast industries, its website states.
