Beirwagen seeks re-election to NID board

NID board member Chris Bierwagen announced Wednesday he would run for a second term.

“Working together these past three and a half years we have accomplished much, but there is much more to do,” he said.

He said his great grandfather moved tom 1901 o Nevada County, where the family established the Bierwagen Farm.

“I grew up watching my father serve as NID director for 25 years from 1977-2002,” he said. “As a lifelong farmer, my knowledge of water flows deep. Water is out community’s lifeline: serving as the backbone of local ag maintaining our quality of life and ensuring our wildlife habitat.”

NID is engaged in a long-term planning process and he wants to continue working for the long term sustainability of the district, he said, citing that most of NID’s hydroelectric permits are in the process of being renewed. NID’s Hydro Division generates enough electricity for 60,000 homes and brings in $23 million annually.

“I will continue to work to secure and protect reliable sources of water by developing additional water supplies and defending our water rights,” he said. “NID has many projects that develop additional water supplies while at the same time protect our watershed. These include meadow restoration, reforestation and conservation.”

He observed fire is a constant threat in this community.

“That is why we are working with the Nevada County Fire Council to make Nevada County safer. It is still early, but we think that there are five projects on which we can collaborate on that will make a significant difference,” he said.

“Chris is widely respected and well liked. That is why we elected him to an unprecedented second term as board president,” fellow NID Director Rich Johansen said. “Chris will continue to do what is best for the customers of NID’