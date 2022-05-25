 Being true to their school: Seven Hills Middle School celebrates 50th anniversary | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Being true to their school: Seven Hills Middle School celebrates 50th anniversary

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Seven Hills Middle School students cheer as previous school teachers and faculty were honored during a brief assembly marking the 50th anniversary of the school with a happy birthday song, the reading of a poem written by a member of the class of 1972, and some birthday cake.
Photo: Elias Funez
A number of different Seven Hills school faculty and staff were invited to be a part of the 50th anniversary assembly in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
It’s not a birthday party without the birthday cake, as the students at Seven Hills Middle School demonstrate their one- to two-bite approach to eating Wednesday’s treat in honor of the school’s 50th anniversary.
Photo: Courtesy Grace Crain for The Union
Seven Hills Principal Sam Shug introduces a student singer to perform “Happy Birthday” on the guitar.
Photo: Elias Funez
Seven Hills Middle School students show off their festive birthday hats constructed for the celebration.
Photo: Courtesy Grace Crain for The Union
Seven Hills Middle School Principal Sam Shug reads a poem written by class of 1972 student Bob Blecksmith, titled, “To the class of 2022: A message from the past” during Wednesday’s assembly honoring the school’s 50th anniversary.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more