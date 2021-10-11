 Beer run: Inaugural ‘Art Run’ precedes 2021 Grass Valley Brew Fest | TheUnion.com
Beer run: Inaugural ‘Art Run’ precedes 2021 Grass Valley Brew Fest

Elias Funez
  

Saturday’s downtown Grass Valley festivities kicked off with the first Brew Fest “Art Run.” A unique event blending running, exercise and art where participants raced to complete a chalk art mural. After starting in front of the Del Oro Theater, people would run the length of downtown Mill Street, with each participant working to complete a square from the mural, then run back (roughly a quarter-mile in total) to tally the total number of mural squares completed. The finished result honored the Grass Valley Brew Fest with an image of frothy beers, hops, and barley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Inaugural beer fest Art Run participants put the finishing touches on a chalk art mural completed Saturday morning prior to the Grass Valley Brew Fest festivities.
Photo: Elias Funez
Art Run participants rush to color in the squares of the chalk mural Saturday morning on Mill Street, near the intersection of Main Street in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A box of chalk containing the colors of the rainbow was used to complete Saturday’s Grass Valley Brew Fest chalk mural, made prior to the beginning of the beer drinking festivities.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Art Run participants study the photo of what the chalk art mural is supposed to look like before coloring in their squares Saturday morning in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Art Run participants run the length of Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley in between their completion of chalk mural squares.
Photo: Elias Funez

