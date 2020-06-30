Beer budget goes to worthy cause
Nevada County members of E Clampus Vitus presented The Food Bank Of Nevada County with a check for $1010.10.
“Since we couldn’t have our spring party, we had all this beer money to spend,” said Noble Grand Humbug Kyle Ball. “Instead of saving it, we wanted to help our community and donate it to the Food Bank.”
Pictured from left are 2V Grand Noble Humbug Les McMurray, Food Bank Executive Director Nicole McNeely, Noble Grand Humbug Kyle ball and X Noble Grand Humbug Mark Sellards.
