Staff Writer
Six months ago if you had asked Francisco Tomas Banga (or just “Fran” as they like to be called) about baking they would likely have directed you to search Google. Now, Fran has—in the span of five short months—perfected their baking, and has now opened up a home business called Beehive Bakehouse.
“I wanted to make bread for a long time and about four moths ago my dad was going to come here to the U.S. and I don’t think it was just because of that, but that’s what really motivated me to figure out the bread,” Fran, an Argentine native, said. “I hadn’t seen my dad for three years and a half because of immigration things and this and that, and I really liked the idea of making bread. I mean, I love bread. I’m hungry so I thought I would start with a sourdough. So I started with this little jar.”
That “little jar” containing Fran’s sourdough starts quickly blossomed into about 20, Fran working tirelessly to perfect the recipe for what would eventually lead to a series of baguettes, loafs, scones, galettes, and an ever-rotating selection of seasonal favorites.
“I picked it up very quickly; I think it took me about five months so far,” Fran said. “This is my fifth month baking. So the first ones I tried were in (a) Dutch oven, which is enameled and it’s now ruined. The problem with those ovens is it’s really hard not to destroy the enamel. So whoever is baking out there, my piece of advice is that you go buy cast iron that is not enameled. There’s a lot of combo cookers out there that are like 40-50 bucks so you don’t have to go out of your way destroying a Dutch oven that’s 300 or 400 dollars.”
The learning curve was relatively steep for Fran, but they went all the way in learning the ins and outs of baking, and also what people would really like.
“At first I didn’t know any of this so we were baking bread with these oven mitts and stuff that we had laying around the house. I was not selling the bread at this point. The starter, I was like ‘this is not working, I don’t know what I am doing wrong.’ I was putting my starters on warming mats; that’s basically how the sourdough started. It came out of just wanting to make some good quality bread and eat something tasty.”
Word of mouth started to spread after Fran put a post on the community Facebook page that anyone in Cascade Shores was welcome to pop in and purchase the breads being made. Eventually, people from even outside the Shores were inquiring as to how they too could enjoy these doughy delights.
“Everything was kind of wonky. It didn’t have the shape that it has now. Already when I was baking out of that Dutch oven when my dad was here I was making a loaf of bread every morning. We were eating a lot of bread. That’s when it really started. I was making one to two loaves a day, and that’s when we started getting practice. And it tasted really good but it wasn’t rising properly or having the proper shape, and it’s probably because the starters were immature. Then I started making baguettes. From there, I started selling baguettes every day of the week.”
The natural step for Fran was to make their passion for baking into a legitimate business. Beehive Bakehouse is now considered by Nevada County to be a “cottage kitchen,” or Cottage Food Operation, meaning Fran has been approved to sell the baked goods right out of their kitchen.
A Cottage Food Operation (CFO) is an enterprise at a private home where specific low-risk food products, which do not require refrigeration, are prepared or repackaged for sale. A Cottage Food Operator is an individual who operates a CFO in his or her private home and is the owner of the CFO.
Fran has a few favorites from their kitchen, including their signature “Fran’s Rye Sourdough”
“I feel like everything I am making is a 10/10 for me, and from what I have seen from our customers, everything we have made so far, I haven’t had a single refund, and I offer it to everybody. I offer everybody: hey, if it wasn’t good we’ll give you your money back or make you something else from the menu. I really like the olive bread, but not as much as the normal just because it’s for a different occasion. When it comes to cookies, the Triple Chocolate cookies are amazing but the Cherry Walnut….”
And with that, a smile of delight spread across Fran’s face.
Beehive is also proud of its newest menu item, the Lemon-Blueberry Sourdough, which Fran said has been flying off the shelves. Seasonal galettes are often offered, so far using fresh peaches and pears. Sourdough is also available with Olive & Herb and Roasted Garlic & Rosemary.
“I strive for excellence and we really are trying to put out the best priced, best quality product out there for our community. This is a community-based thing. I don’t feel like the people who come in here are my customers; I feel like they’re my friends and at the end of the day everybody has a space here to say whatever they want and be whoever they are and grab some delicious bread and just have fun.”
For more information on Beehive Bakehouse, please call 530-320-4784 or search “Beehive Bakehouse” on Facebook.