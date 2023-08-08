Staff Writer

Six months ago if you had asked Francisco Tomas Banga (or just “Fran” as they like to be called) about baking they would likely have directed you to search Google. Now, Fran has—in the span of five short months—perfected their baking, and has now opened up a home business called Beehive Bakehouse.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.