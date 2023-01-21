Staff Writer
Sarah Gates has always been fond of animals.
For years, she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian or a vet tech, and even went so far as to take classes on the subject.
“I started grooming at other shops just because I wanted to work with animals,” said Gates, “and I actually took a vet tech course, but quickly figured out that was not what I wanted to do. The first time I had to draw blood, it was like ‘ugh!’ It was terrible.”
Finally, it dawned on her that she could work with animals by grooming dogs, and that’s just what she did.
In 2011, Gates decided to go out on her own, and that is how Gold Country Groomers began.
Alongside her sister Katherine Gates, Sarah Gates grooms 10 to 12 dogs daily, and in addition, offers nail trims on Fridays as well as a self-wash station.
“I had clients follow me from other shops, but the first day I opened people just rolled up,” said Gates. “It was kind of crazy, people just coming in off the street and they’re telling their friends and it just snowballed from there. We just kind of took a chance and went for it, at the height of the recession. We like to live on the edge.”
Gold Country Groomers will accept any breed of dog as long as they are friendly, well behaved, and up-to-date on shots. Sometimes, the vetting process can be difficult, not just for the dogs but for their owners.
“I know that people can be anxious about dropping their dog off somewhere that they don’t know. I know people who have horror stories and I would just say we treat your dog like it’s our dog. We love them. They are well cared for here,” said Gates. “We typically won’t do (aggressive) dogs. If it’s a new customer, we’ll say, ‘we’ll see how it goes, give us your cell number.’ We won’t do dogs that are dog aggressive because we do let them just run around. So, we’ve got to know they’re good with each other. I have had occurrences where someone will drop off a dog and it goes to bite me and I can’t even get near it. So, I have to call them and say, ‘You need to come pick up your dog.’”
As could probably be predicted, Gates and her sister are witness to the playfulness and character of the canines they spend their days with.
“We are laughing about something every day. The shenanigans these dogs get into,” Katherine Gates said.
“They always make you laugh and smile,” said Sarah Gates. “They’re goofballs. It’s a labor of love pretty much. I have tons of respect for (veterinarians), but I couldn’t do that. I kind of fell into this.”
Much of the joy the sisters get from their job, they said, comes from sharing the life of a dog – in some cases from puppy to geriatric. Their customers are loyal, and the dogs come in all sizes and breeds, debunking the myth that all dogs that are regularly groomed are lap or purse dogs.
“There’s a lot of dogs like poodles (that) people don’t realize their hair will just keep growing,” Gates explained. “It just won’t stop. So, if you don’t cut it, it can cause a lot of health issues, and it will start to matte. It’s a necessary thing for these little shaggy dogs. (Dogs like labs) we don’t get as much. People will do that (to help with) shedding; it will cut back on that because we have a force dryer and it will cut down on the shedding a lot in their house.”
“There’s a lot of things people forget about, like the ears can get full of hair and get infected, or nails curling into the pad. Regular maintenance is important,” Katherine Gates added.
Even after a long day of pampering other people’s pooches, the Gates sisters remain smiling, and even have energy to play with their own dogs who have free range of the groomers’ space.
“I just love animals,” Sarah Gates said. “I wanted a job that was fun to go to and I’d like, and I have always been good with dogs. They like to come in and that makes us feel good. Dog people are good people.”
Gold Country Groomers is located at 75 Bost Ave. in Nevada City. It can be reached at 503-265-9400. For more information, visit goldcountrygroomers.com.