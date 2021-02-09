‘Beauty and imagination’: Photography exhibit opens Saturday in Nevada City

The newest photography exhibit by the Nevada County Camera Club entitled “RED” will open on Saturday at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration.

“In the midst of recent storms, we hope the theme “RED” would bring a sense of warmth and vibrancy to our winter and COVID-weary doldrums and to remind us that even during such times, there can be beauty and imagination in our lives if we look for it,” said Ellen Davis, exhibit coordinator, in a press release.

“Red Riding Hood" by Robert Arnold is one of the photos at an exhibit that opens Saturday at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration. Twenty-two photos were selected from Nevada County Camera Club submissions with the theme of “RED” as the dominant element of the image.

Submitted to The Union

The 22 photos were selected from Nevada County Camera Club submissions with the theme of “RED” as the dominant element of the image. The photos are all professionally framed or mounted and are available for sale.

Melissa Goldman, owner of Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, reminds people that one of these photos would make a nice Valentine’s Day gift.

“These are gorgeous and reflect realistic as well as abstract and fanciful photos,” Goldman said. “The photographers seemed to have fun with the theme. Many are quite creative — all are beautiful.”

"Red Dress Cuba” by Bernadette Sylvester.

Submitted to The Union

The gallery, at 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Source: Nevada County Camera Club

KNOW & GO What: Photo exhibit “RED” by the Nevada County Camera Club Where: Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City, 530-478-1990 When: Saturday to April 24 Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday For More Information: http://www.nccameraclub.com

“Red Rover” by Ingrid Lockhart.

Submitted to The Union