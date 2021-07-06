 Beating the heat: Temps expected to reach triple digits by weekend | TheUnion.com
Beating the heat: Temps expected to reach triple digits by weekend

Elias Funez
  

Tessa Cahill and her 6-year-old daughter Colette had no problem beating the heat Tuesday afternoon at the Nevada City Pool at Pioneer Park during the noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday public swim. Grass Valley reached 94 on Tuesday with similar temperatures expected through the week before highs are forecast to be in the triple digits Friday through Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
People enjoy the open swim at Pioneer Park. A water exercise/lap swim occurs Tuesdays through Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. For a full list of programs, including swim lessons available at the pool, visit http://www.nevadacityca.gov (Parks & Recreation Department).
Photo: Elias Funez

 

