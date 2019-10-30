Bear Yuba Land Trust to host volunteer training in Grass Valley

Those who are interested in learning more about Bear Yuba Land Trust and are passionate about maintaining local trails or stewarding open space are invited to a volunteer training from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 2. The group will meet at the Wolf Creek Trailhead, located off Freeman Lane, in between Tripp’s Auto Body and Jamba Juice in Grass Valley. Look for the BYLT silver truck. At the volunteer training, “Trail Stewardship Team and Restoration Crew,” volunteers will learn more about the programs and BYLT’s role in stewarding lands and trails. Volunteers will gain practical skills such as how to effectively build and maintain trails and restore conserved lands. The schedule of the day is as follows:

9:45 to 10 a.m. – Volunteers meet at the Wolf Creek Trailhead, fill out liability forms.

10 to 10:45 a.m. – Guided hike along Wolf Creek Trail. BYLT staff will give an overview of the Land Trust and volunteer programs.

10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Practical skills and application.

12:30 to 1 p.m. – Gather and recap of the day.

Participants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants, work boots and anything else needed for a comfortable experience. Bring a water bottle and a lunch. Snacks will be provided. For more information and registration, email felicia@bylt.org or call 530-272-5994, ext. 207.