Bear Yuba Land Trust to host volunteer orientation this weekend

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Arrive around 8:30 a.m. to check in, get breakfast snacks and find a seat

The Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) will host its annual volunteer orientation from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Nevada City Elks Lodge No. 518 in Nevada City.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet staff and other volunteers, learn about the organization’s history and mission and discover how to get involved as a volunteer.

BYLT’s six volunteer programs — Trail Stewardship Team, Restoration Crew, Trail Ambassadors, Youth Programs, Administrative Assistant and Outreach and Events — offer a wide range of opportunities for volunteers to become involved.

“We are also part of Caltrans’ Adopt-A-Highway program on Highway 49,” said Felicia Dunn, community engagement coordinator. “Whether our volunteers are beautifying our roadways, maintaining trails, restoring preserves, assisting in the office or connecting with the community through outreach and events, there’s a place for everyone at Bear Yuba Land Trust.”

Last year, volunteers donated over 2,000 hours to land trust programs. A majority of these hours contributed to the creation and maintenance of community trails. Extending Sugarloaf Trail in Nevada City is one of these exciting new projects that volunteers can become involved in. However, not all volunteer programs require being out in rugged terrain. Trail ambassadors, volunteers stationed at popular trailheads, were essential in collecting community health data in 2019, and Outreach and Events volunteers connected with locals and visitors to educate about the importance of land protection and restoration for community and climate resilience.

“People who volunteer with Bear Yuba Land Trust really value community connection,” said Dunn. “By getting outside with the Trail Stewardship Team or Restoration Crew, volunteers can positively impact their community while making a lasting impression on the land. When our administrative assistants help out in the office, they know that the work they are doing directly supports operations and increases capacity for the organization. That feeling of being a part of something bigger than yourself is the reason why our volunteers love to donate their time, and what keeps them coming back.”

Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) is a nonprofit organization that exists to protect and defend the working and natural lands of the Bear and Yuba River watersheds and empower healthy, resilient communities through nature access and education. Since 1990, BYLT has saved more than 15,000 acres of critical Sierra Nevada habitats in addition to building and maintaining 45 miles of public trails enjoyed by thousands of locals and visitors annually. This has been accomplished with the support and aid of many hard-working volunteers.