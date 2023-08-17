Nevada County, CA, 2023 – Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) announces the permanent protection of Wildflower Ridge Preserve, a 128-acre property located at Rough & Ready Highway and Ridge Road in Grass Valley. This acquisition of scenic open space and important wildlife habitat joins BYLT’s 25,000+ acres of land permanently protected in the Bear and Yuba River watersheds.

Wildflower Ridge Preserve lies within the historic Kenny Ranch, also known as Hell’s Half Acre. Long at risk for subdivision, the site held potential for a 340-home development. BYLT has monitored the property’s development risk status for decades because they have held trail easements on the property. BYLT’s Wildflower Ridge Trail and Rough & Ready Ditch Trail, totalling two miles that encircle the property, have been popular public trails for 20 years.