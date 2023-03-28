Join Bear Yuba Land Trust for the Third Annual NatureFest! Grab the family and head outside for a day full of self-guided fun and activities! We’ll be set up at four local trailheads to pass out activities and ideas to help you explore nature and enjoy the outdoors.
Registration is now open! Participate at one of four trails in the community: Wildflower Ridge Trail (off of Rough and Ready Highway, Twin Cities Church parking lot in Grass Valley), Wolf Creek Trail (at the North Star Mining Museum, 933 Allison Ranch Rd., Grass Valley, CA 95949), Hirschman Trail (off of Cement Hill Road in Nevada City) or Cascade Canal Trail (Gracie Road Parking Lot on Banner Mountain in Nevada City). Please only register for one trailhead.