Bear Yuba Land Trust looks to future goals

For nearly 30 years, Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) has protected the working and natural lands of the Bear and Yuba River watersheds in the face of increased pressures from development, climate impacts, and the resulting forces that affect this community’s rural quality of life.

From access to land for farmers to sustain local food security to ensuring sustainable forestry insulates the community from catastrophic wildfire and loss of critical habitats, BYLT’s work addresses these vast, important issues and doesn’t end there.

“As Bear Yuba Land Trust embarks upon three decades as an organization, we are strongly committed to accelerating the pace and scale of land protection and improving the long-term health of these watersheds because the need is urgent,” said Co-Executive Director Erika Seward. “We plan to double our impact over the next five years, with an immediate and achievable goal of saving 20,000 acres by the end of 2020.”

Since 1990, BYLT has saved more than 15,000 acres of Sierra Nevada forests, oak woodlands, meadows, riparian habitat, farms and ranches in addition to building and maintaining 45-plus miles of public trails enjoyed by thousands of locals and exponentially more visitors annually. From the Sierra Nevada headwaters to the rangelands in the foothills, the lands surrounding the Bear and Yuba River watersheds are home to some of the richest plant and animal biodiversity in all of California. The rangelands in and around western Nevada County and eastern Yuba County are home to the blue oak woodlands, which over 330 species of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians live and depend on for their survival.

“We feel very lucky to be working in Nevada and Yuba counties, where landowners and community members have committed to support our mission time and again,” said Co-Executive Director Erin Tarr. “Together we are conserving lands that provide a place for plants and animals to thrive, enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities and sustaining the cultural and biological heritage in this place we call home.”

Annually, BYLT’s end-of-the-year fundraising campaign generates much needed funding for the continued protection of important landscapes and natural resources, empowering a resilient community for future generations.

This year, an anonymous donor and local resident has stepped forward to generously match up to $40,000 in donations from now until Dec. 31.

To make a donation, people can visit http://www.bylt.org or call 530-272-5994.

Bear Yuba Land Trust is an accredited land trust based in Grass Valley with a mission to protect and defend the working and natural lands of the Bear and Yuba River watersheds and to empower healthy, resilient communities through nature access and education.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust