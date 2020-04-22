Bear Yuba Land Trust hosts Virtual Youth Earth Day Summit today, Friday

KNOW AND GO: WHAT: ​Virtual Youth Environmental Summit WHEN:​ Earth Week: April 20-24; 9:00am-1:00pm WHERE:​ ONLINE- Facebook, Instagram, Facebook and Zoom COST: ​FREE, donations are welcome INFORMATION:​ ​ http://www.bylt.org/virtual-youth-environmental-summit/

Bear Yuba Land Trust was founded on Earth Day thirty years ago in 1990. To celebrate, the organization has been hosting its first ever ​Virtual Youth Environmental Summit​.

Each day, students and families are being provided access to various educational content such as nature activities, backyard field observations, games, art projects and community talks with local experts throughout the week online via Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Zoom. Each day of the Summit will focus on a particular educational topic for all ages.

Highlights of the BYLT Summit include the daily mid-day chats at noon with topics ranging from trail safety and exploration to earth education, conserved land, farming, and citizen science.

Featured talks include:

Wednesday, April 22​ – ​Community Collaboration in Our Watersheds BYLT will be joined by community environmental organizations including SYRCL, The Sierra Fund, Sierra Streams Institute, Wolf Creek Community Alliance and Yuba Watershed Institute. The group will discuss their roles in the region, highlight projects that educate our youth, foster environmental stewardship and justice, protect and restre natural habitats, and build community resilience including wildfire mitigation. Guests will also share their thoughts on community challenges and opportunities, with Q&A by those that attend.

Friday, April 24 – Forever Farms: Food Access, Security and Community Resilience

This midday discussion invites guests from the BriarPatch Food Co-op, Mountain Bounty Farm, Fogdog Farm and Sierra Harvest to talk about the current and future state of food in our community and what COVID19 is teaching us about community needs. Opportunities will also be shared for how to get involved through the Forever Farms program, led by BYLT. Additional guest speakers in the week include Rick Berry of 4 Elements Earth Education and Bear Yuba Land Trust Staff, with all talks being recorded and posted online for those that aren’t able to make the live chat windows.

“Bear Yuba Land Trust is dedicated to empowering healthy, resilient communities through nature access and education. These unprecedented times call for a creative, adaptive approach to achieving our goals.” said Co-Executive Director Erika Seward. “More importantly, the responsibility exists to provide creative ways to deepen an appreciation and connection to nature – our greatest teacher – for both students and families who remain at home.”

The event is free, with donations being accepted.

Please visit ​www.bylt.org/virtual-youth-environmental-summit/​ or join the BYLT Summit Facebook group at ​http://www.facebook.com/groups/VirtualYouthEnvironmentalSummit/