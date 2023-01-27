Bear River High School will be hosting a Preview Night for families with a student entering ninth grade in the 2023/24 school year, and Principal Chris Roberts said he “looks forward to meeting parents and guardians and that he promises it will be a fun night.”
The event is scheduled for Feb. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. and will begin in the school’s theater for introductions and a performance by students currently in the performing arts program.
Counselors and department heads will each present highlights of offerings and the many electives Bear River offers. Families will learn what the average freshman will experience via a “mock schedule.”
Registrars will be available to register a student, and counselors will be answering questions about requirements, as well as various career paths a student may consider.
“It’s never too early for families to start the conversation about life after high school,” Roberts said.
Families can get help enrolling their students at Bear River. Early enrollment helps guide the courses Bear River will offer.
“Our students and their interests drive our master schedule. We want to provide electives that students are interested in. Enrollment is key,” Roberts said.
On Preview Night, families will learn about career and technical education pathways that include agriculture and natural resources, building and construction, arts, media and entertainment and information and communications technologies.
Bear River offers advanced courses in the areas of English, math, world languages, science, history and art. A course catalog of all the offerings can be found on the school’s website as well as other valuable resources for parents and students.
Athletic Director Jeff Bickmore oversees fall, winter and spring sports.
Approximately 548 students attend Bear River High School in the 2022/23 school year. In 2022, about 27% of the graduates enrolled in a four-year college and 48% went on to a junior college.
Bear River High School is located at 11130 Magnolia Rd. in Grass Valley.
