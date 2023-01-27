Bear River

Bear River High School will be hosting their ‘Preview Night’ on Feb. 9.

Bear River High School will be hosting a Preview Night for families with a student entering ninth grade in the 2023/24 school year, and Principal Chris Roberts said he “looks forward to meeting parents and guardians and that he promises it will be a fun night.”

