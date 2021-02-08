Bear River student tests positive for COVID

From a release:

Good Afternoon Bear River Families,

The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. This email is to inform you that a Bear River High School student has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on the Bear River campus on Thursday, February 4th.

Public Health has been notified and the individual is taking further steps in accordance with guidance from NC Public Health and our district COVID-19 protocols and procedures. The individual and their household have been placed in isolation and they are working with their healthcare provider to take additional steps, including notifying any close contacts.

Those identified as having had close contact exposure will be notified by telephone and will be placed in isolation for 10 days, per protocol. Furthermore, areas on campus where this student had contact have been cleaned and sanitized.

We will update you with additional pertinent information as appropriate. Please continue to monitor your student for symptoms and keep them home if they are experiencing symptoms on the NJUHSD Symptom Checklist. Please notify the school nurse if your student has symptoms.

If you have questions or concerns related to our COVID safety policies and protocols, please contact the school nurse or your healthcare provider.

If you have additional questions or concerns surrounding this incident please contact myself, the school nurse, or your school’s administration.

Thank you,

Dan Frisella, assistant superintendent