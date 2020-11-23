Bear River student tests positive for COVID-19

From a release:

Good Morning Bear River Families,

The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. This email is to inform you that a Bear River High School student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on the Bear River campus on Tuesday, November 17th and is a part of Cohort A.

Nevada County Public Health has been notified and the student is taking further steps in accordance with guidance from public health and the district’s COVID-19 protocols and procedures. The individual and their household have been placed in isolation and are working with their healthcare provider to take additional steps, including notifying any close contacts.

Staff has notified all students and staff who have had close contact exposure. Those who are identified were notified by telephone and will be placed in isolation for 14 days, per protocol. Furthermore, areas on campus where this individual had contact have been cleaned and sanitized.

We will update you with any additional pertinent information as appropriate. Please continue to monitor your students for symptoms and keep them home if they are experiencing symptoms on the NJUHSD Symptom Checklist. Please notify the school nurse if your student has symptoms.

If you have questions or concerns related to our COVID safety policies and protocols, please contact the school nurse or your healthcare provider.

If you have additional questions or concerns surrounding this incident please contact myself, the school nurse, or school administration.

Thank you,

Dan Frisella

Assistant Superintendent

Nevada Joint Union High School District

Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District