Bear River staff member tests positive for COVID-19

From a release:

Good Evening Bear River Families,

The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. This email is to inform you that a Bear River High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member was last on the Bear River campus on Tuesday, November 24th.

Public Health has been notified and the staff member is taking further steps in accordance with guidance from NC Public Health and our district COVID-19 protocols and procedures. The individual and their household have been placed in isolation and are working with their healthcare provider to take additional steps, including notifying any close contacts.

Staff has notified all students and staff who have been identified as having had close contact exposure. Those identified were notified today by telephone, and have been placed in isolation for 14 days, per protocol. Furthermore, areas on campus where this individual had contact have been cleaned and sanitized.

We will update you with any additional pertinent information as appropriate. If you have questions or concerns related to our COVID safety policies and protocols, please contact the school nurse or your healthcare provider.

If you have additional questions or concerns surrounding this incident please contact myself, the school nurse, or your school’s administration.

Thank you,

Dan Frisella

Assistant Superintendent

Nevada Joint Union High School District

Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District