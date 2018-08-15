Bear River principal resigns on first day of school

The first day of the 2018-19 school year was particularly eventful for the staff of Bear River High School. The school's principal, Amy Besler, tendered her resignation this morning, according to Nevada Joint Union High School District superintendent Brett McFadden.

McFadden said Besler informed her staff of her decision on Tuesday, and that the district has not yet decided on an interim principal. So far the district has posted the available position on educational recruitment site EDJOIN and in EdCal, a weekly newspaper for school administrators.

Whatever they do, McFadden said, they will involve teachers, students and the community in the selection of their new leader.

Besler will be joining the Elk Grove school district — the largest such district in Northern California — as the director of secondary education.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for her, but a loss for us," said McFadden. "My number one priority is to help the community and the school site find the next great leader."

