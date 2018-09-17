Bear River High School tabs Lyman Gilmore’s Roberts as new principal

Just a few days after Bruce Kinseth was named the interim principal at Bear River High School, Nevada Joint Union High School Superintendent Brett McFadden announced a permanent replacement has been chosen.

Lyman Gilmore Middle School Principal Chris Roberts is set to take the reins at Bear River. Roberts has been the principal at Lyman Gilmore for six years, according to McFadden.

Roberts' hiring is pending approval by the school board at its scheduled Oct. 10 public meeting.

Previous Bear River Principal Amy Besler announced her resignation on the morning of Aug. 15, the first day of school, in order to take a position with the Elk Grove Unified School District. The local district announced it was aware of Besler's move beforehand but couldn't announce it until Elk Grove officially hired her.

That left Bear River scrambling to find a replacement.

"It was very, very competitive," McFadden said. "We had to choose between a couple of very qualified candidates."

McFadden admitted that the timing could have been better, with many teachers and administrators under contract. That left him a little nervous in regards to the pool of applicants.

As it turns out, McFadden said, he needn't have worried.

"We've got a gem of a school and we were able to get a great pool," McFadden said. "We got a lot of input from the community and the school."

McFadden said Roberts is a long-time South County resident who has children in the district, including a sophomore at Bear River.

"He's been an educator and a fixture in Nevada County for about 17 years," McFadden said.

McFadden said Kinseth will remain in the interim spot through the October break, giving way to Roberts pending school board approval.

Ross Maak is the City Editor of The Union. He can be reached at rmaak@theunion.com or 530-477-4229.