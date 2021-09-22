Bear River High School notifies families of ‘horrible hoax’ text threats

From a Bear River High School email:

Bruin Families,

Yesterday morning, after school started, we received information, from both a student and parent, about a possible threat to Bear River High School. The information was a screenshot of a text message that was sent anonymously as well as a text dialog, through Instagram, using handles instead of actual names.

We immediately notified our school resource officer and began our investigation. Through our investigation we discovered that the threat to the school was a horrible hoax and that the text messages were created to add to the hoax. This was all done by a student who doesn’t attend our school.

The safety and security of the students and staff at Bear River is our number one priority. Law enforcement has been a tremendous help in assisting in the investigation, providing additional security on campus and concluding that students at Bear River were never in danger.

Had there been any validity to the threat, school would’ve gone into lockdown immediately and parents would have been notified. Thank you for your continued support and for those students and parents who were so vigilant in notifying us.