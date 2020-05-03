Admin: Bear River High School basketball coach Ralph Lewis dies

Bear River High School Principal Chris Roberts announced Sunday afternoon the school’s varsity boys basketball coach, Ralph Lewis, has died. (The Union file photo)



Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, a message sent by Bear River High School Principal Chris Roberts delivered the news to the high school community that the school’s varsity boys basketball coach, Ralph Lewis, has died.

The cause and timing of Lewis’ death were not stated in the message.

“Ralph has been a member of the Bear River family as a campus supervisor for three years and longer as a coach and mentor for our students,” Roberts stated in email and voicemail messages. “He was a valued member of the Bear River staff, as well as our community, and built strong relationships with students and staff alike. He will be dearly missed.”

