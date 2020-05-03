Admin: Bear River High School basketball coach Ralph Lewis dies
Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, a message sent by Bear River High School Principal Chris Roberts delivered the news to the high school community that the school’s varsity boys basketball coach, Ralph Lewis, has died.
The cause and timing of Lewis’ death were not stated in the message.
“Ralph has been a member of the Bear River family as a campus supervisor for three years and longer as a coach and mentor for our students,” Roberts stated in email and voicemail messages. “He was a valued member of the Bear River staff, as well as our community, and built strong relationships with students and staff alike. He will be dearly missed.”
Check back later with TheUnion.com for more on this developing story.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User