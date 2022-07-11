Bear River alum opens insurance branch with fellow military veterans

Marine Corps veteran Brandon Murphy is leading an ownership group opening Brightway, The Pacific Patriot Agency insurance office.

The 24-year-old Bear River High School alum, along with fellow California natives Ben Foster, 43, and Tyler Hunter, 31, decided to take their entrepreneurial spirits and bring them together for a common goal: To help others in any way they need.

The plan is to use a portion of the earnings from their new business to launch The Pacific Patriot Foundation; a non-profit benefiting everything from our veterans in need to mission work beyond our borders.

“We have more than 25 years of military experience in this group and solid business administration background. We knew the right thing would be to make sure our business could do its part to benefit our men and women who served,” Murphy said. “Through relationships my wife, Abby, already has in place with various churches and charities in Greater Sacramento, we will make sure the foundation does all it can to help with veteran outreach.”

The business is all online for now, but they expect to open a physical office soon, according to Brightway spokesman Don Foley.

Also, very active in their churches when it comes to local mission work, ownership plans for The Pacific Patriot Agency Foundation to also benefit Hope Rising Haiti and Mission of Grace. The two non-profits help maintain and grow Haitian orphanages, as well as provide food, water and shelter for those in need in the poverty-stricken nation.

“My wife has established relationships with these groups as she’s made several trips to Haiti over the past six years,” Murphy added. “We’ve all agreed that our business is about serving and protecting others. Let’s do that for our customers, as well as anyone in need.”

Murphy is no stranger to working in a multipurpose capacity. During his years of service, the Marines trained Murphy to work with bombing ordinances loaded onto V-22 Ospreys. The aircraft is operated by two different pilots and has vertical takeoff and landing ability like a helicopter. However, it is able to fly at higher speeds and for longer distances like an airplane.

Foster served for more than 20 years in the Air National Guard, including a two-and-a-half-year mobilization that had him stationed at Balad Air Base in Iraq, 40 miles north of Baghdad. The Air Force awarded Foster an Air Force Commendation Medal for service during Operation Noble Eagle and Operation Southern Watch in Iraq. Foster holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Nebraska.

The common bond in Brightway, The Pacific Patriot Agency is Hunter. Earning a Certificate in Culinary Arts from American River College, Hunter helped Murphy get his first job out of the military working in sales for ADT Security. Hunter and Foster met more than a decade ago as they began to work on projects involving Green Energy technologies.

Brightway, The Pacific Patriot Agency offers customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle, umbrella, and life insurance policies from numerous insurance companies. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday by appointment. Visit them online at BrightwayPacificPatriot.com or call 916-313-5005.