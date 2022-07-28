Bear Fire burns 9.7 acres outside Colfax
Evacuation warnings along Gladycon Road and Highway 174 quickly lifted
A Thursday afternoon vegetation fire in the Bear River drainage area burned 9.7 acres of vegetation and caused evacuation warnings along roads just outside of Colfax before forward progress of the blaze was stopped.
The fire was first reported about 1:26 p.m. at the end of Gladycon Road off Highway 174 and was reportedly burning in light, flashy fuels near the Bear River Bridge.
As California Highway Patrol officers and Placer County deputies assisted with evacuations of homes along Gladycon Road, Oakhurst Lane and Amy Way, many distraught homeowners and residents of the area could be seen attempting to make access to their loved ones or pets, only to be stopped by law enforcement personnel and turned around.
By 2:08 p.m. evacuation warnings were lifted. Evacuees and those kept out of the area were allowed to repopulate by foot only, to allow for clear access for first responders still working in the area.
By 3:30 p.m., firefighters had declared the fire 50% contained.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230
