The Gold Country Yacht Club held its forty second annual Regatta on Saturday June 3 up at Scotts Flat Lake.
The event was well attended with sailors from many Northern California areas competing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Gold Country Yacht Club held its forty second annual Regatta on Saturday June 3 up at Scotts Flat Lake.
The event was well attended with sailors from many Northern California areas competing.
The “Go For the Gold” Regatta winners received miniature gold chests and gold pans with real gold inside for their efforts.
The dinner bell rang in the late afternoon……. and an unexpected visitor joined us.
The bear looked to be about 120 pounds and maybe a year and a half old.
The bear was informed that is was neither a member nor competitor and therefore could not attend the dinner. The bear left without comment.
Commodore Doug.
Live scanner feed here: