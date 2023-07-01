Staff Writer
It’s become more common to encounter young people who, for logical reasons, are not familiar with some of the technology many of us grew up with. Or perhaps I should say, they are surprised by the lack of technology granted us; the 1980s were still fairly old school though by then Pacific Bell had graduated out of the old phone number code, which would look something like S-24.
I vividly remember the days of getting or making a phone call on a rotary phone. Due to the coil-shaped cord, you were pretty much stuck on the phone. This meant staying stationary throughout the conversation, which in some cases would last hours.
And then there was POPCORN. This was the number you called when you needed to know what time it was, needed to correct digital clocks after a power outage, or were just bored.
There was no caller ID. You had to take your chances and sometimes the cards went in your favor; young people today don’t know how aggravating it would be if you picked up the phone to someone you didn’t want to talk to. And unless you had call-waiting you were out of luck. It was so stressful when you thought the object of your desire might call but you were stuck on the phone with grandma.
I still remember all the phone numbers of friends growing up because we didn’t have auto-dial then. When I was in fifth grade my frustrated parents finally caved in and got my brother and me our own phone line. Eventually I graduated to a push-button phone and after that, a portable model.
And how weird is it what phones have become? I remember standing at parties, talking with friends, and one of us couldn’t remember the punchline of a joke or some other silly bit of trivia.
“Wouldn’t it be rad if we could just have a little device we carry around that would help us remember?”
Little did we know that within our lifetimes such a thing would exist. And not only would it offer you a chance to refresh your memory (your own human memory, not that of the phone) but would provide hours and hours of entertainment, news, a calendar, a notepad, and ways to stay in touch with people that would negate those hour-long long distance calls.
That reminds me! We had long distance. Nowadays most people care little of the area code they are dialing; on a cell phone it doesn’t matter if you are in France or Georgia, it all works the same (pretty much).
Most nights after I eat dinner I sit down to read or watch a movie because it feels so good to sit down after a long day of sitting down. The world is virtually at my fingertips. I can watch almost any movie or TV show I wish, and the limits are endless. When I was a kid we got four channels, including PBS, so our options were very limited.
Every Friday night we’d pop some corn in one of those old air poppers (I still have mine) and sit down to watch the night’s lineup of the Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Falcon Crest. It was a normal thing to do. Like most families back then, dad usually got control of the remote. Let me rephrase that: dad dictated what we were going to watch and one of us would have to stand up and manually change the channel on our little Zenith.
I’ll never forget when VCRs came out, and my parents had to rent one to test it out; you know, see if it was worth all the hype. It must have been because we ended up purchasing one at an exorbitant price, which made it easier for my mom to record “All My Children” every day so she wouldn’t miss a minute.
Kids these days have likely never heard the term “Be Kind, Rewind” and I have to say of all the technological advances we have witnessed one of my favorites was the invent of DVDs and materials that wouldn’t need to be rewound.
In many ways I see the early years of my life as “the good old days,” while in other regards I am happy to see the device I so longed for as a teenager actually exist now. How did I live without an iPhone? I could do without the spam calls and problems social media has caused, but what a time to be alive!
Before I forget: V.K., if you are reading this I hope you know what an amazing impact you have had on my life. When I said, “until we meet again” I meant it. You’re a wonderful person and have taught me so much. Good luck on your new life, and don’t be a stranger. I’ll try to find a crystal that reminds me of you.
And finally, what you’ve all been waiting for. This week’s Very Important Pup is Wyatt, who will turn two on the 4th of July. According to his human, Wyatt is a “chunk o’ hunk” who gets up on the bed and plants himself there. She said the blue heeler mix will lean into you and cuddle, and overall he’s a nice guy. Happy Birthday Wyatt!
And with that, aloha to all of you. Be careful this weekend and always. And for the love of all animals including Wyatt, please be respectful when considering whether or not to light fireworks. (But please don’t light them!)